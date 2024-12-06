Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club Receives Grant to Purchase New Equipment

The Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club has been awarded a grant to purchase new equipment.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a $143,231 Rural Business Development Grant to the club. This funding will be used to purchase a Tucker Sno-Cat Model 2000 trail groomer, supporting the maintenance of 200 miles of snowmobile trails in Chautauqua County, New York.

Langworthy said, “This funding will ensure the Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club has the equipment needed to keep more than 200 miles of trails in top condition throughout the season, supporting local jobs and boosting our regional economy.”

Founded in 1969, the Chautauqua Lake Snowmobile Club has 1,128 members, with volunteers maintaining one of the largest trail systems in New York State.