Child Tax Credit Payments Mailed Out In NYS

Low and moderate income families will start receiving Child Tax Credit payment checks this week in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state has officially started issuing approximately $350 million in supplemental payments through the Empire State Child Credit program. The first round of checks was mailed Monday and will begin to appear in recipients’ mailboxes this week. Checks will continue to be mailed over the next two weeks, and by the end of this month more than 1 million eligible families will receive up to $330 per child – with no need to apply.

Check delivery is occurring at a rate of over 100,000 checks per day to ensure that all eligible families receive their supplemental payment in a timely manner. Eligible families don’t have to do anything to receive this one-time payment. It is being provided to New York taxpayers who previously received an Empire State Child Credit of at least $100 on their 2023 state tax returns.

The payments range from 25 percent to 100 percent of the amount of a taxpayer’s Empire State Child Credit received for tax year 2023. The highest payments of up to $330 per child will go to those with lower incomes. More information on supplemental payments is available here: https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/empire-child-credit-payments.htm

The supplemental payments are being made pursuant to an agreement between the Governor and State Legislative Leaders earlier this year to set aside approximately $350 million in additional financial relief for current recipients of the Empire State Child Credit.