City Dedicates 80th Historical Marker at Lake View Cemetery

The 80th Historical Marker, dedicated to Lake View Cemetery, has been unveiled in the City of Jamestown.

The marker is placed at the corner of Buffalo Street and Lakeview Avenue, near the cemetery’s main entrance.

Lake View Cemetery was established on October 5, 1859 and was the third burial ground within the Village of Jamestown. The dedication ceremony back then featured music by the Jamestown Cornet Band, choral performances, and speeches celebrating the cemetery’s importance as a peaceful and dignified resting place for the community.

As part of the “rural cemetery” movement of the 19th century, Lake View was designed to offer a space for reflection and peace. Today, with over 45,000 burials, it remains an integral part of Jamestown’s heritage.