County EMS Distributing ‘Stop The Bleed’ Kits to Area Schools

The Chautauqua County Department of Emergency Services will be distributing “Stop the Bleed” kits to all schools across Chautauqua County.

EMS Education Coordinator Josh Schauman said the initiative is a proactive response to the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022 which left 19 children and two teachers dead, and physically injured another 17 students.

Throughout his career, Schauman said he has dedicated himself to understanding the dynamics of aggressive and deadly behavior events. His focus includes studying the patterns and triggers of such incidents and training others in critical response techniques. From critical incident management to effective triaging of casualties and life-saving techniques, Schauman’s mission is to equip first responders with the skills necessary to make a difference when lives are at stake.

The “Stop The Bleed” first aid kits were purchased by the Chautauqua County EMS Education Division using a $25,000 grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation.