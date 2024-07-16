County Jail Inmate Escapes Briefly

An inmate of the Chautauqua County Jail briefly escaped the facility last Thursday.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 36-year old Eric Ryals gained access to the roof top of the jail, running from corrections officers who were pursuing him.

Deputies say he ignored commands to surrender and jumped from the roof of the jail onto the Elm Street side of the facility. Ryals was quickly taken into custody. He was taken to ECMC for treatment of injuries he received during his escape.

Ryals has been charged with 1st Degree Escape.