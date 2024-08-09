Downtown Cruise-In Tonight

Hot rods and cool classic cars will line the streets of downtown Jamestown tonight for the 31st Annual Downtown Cruise-In.

CHQ Chamber is sponsoring the event that will take place from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The event attracts a wide variety of unique, beautiful, and interesting cars and trucks. Their owners spend countless hours caring for their special vehicles and enjoy showing them off to the community during events all over the place.

In addition to the autos, there will be live music by the In-Crowd.

For the second year in a row, Cruise-In will feature a People’s Choice Award text contest. Drivers can fill out the form they’ll get tonight and spectators can text in the number of their favorite car. One driver and one spectator will each get a $50 ShopLocalCHQ Gift Card.

The event will take place on Third Street between Spring and Washington Streets, and encompassing the connecting streets (Pine, Main, and Cherry) between Second and Fourth. The streets will be closed at 3:00 p.m. today. All vehicles entering the show are asked to enter between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Third and Spring.

The cost is $10 per vehicle.

For more information about upcoming festivals and events in downtown Jamestown, visit jtny.events.