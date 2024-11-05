Early Voting Saw 19% Of Registered Voters Turn Out in Chautauqua County

19% of registered voters turned out for this year’s Early Voting in the 2024 General Elections.

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections reports that 17,046 voters went to the polls between October 26 and November 3. There are 86,163 registered voters in the county.

The number of people who got out to vote early also went up 19% compared with 2020, which was the last Presidential Election year and a year when many people went to vote early due to concerns about the Pandemic. In 2020, 14,279 people voted early.

The Chautauqua County Fairgound had the largest number of early voters this year at 6,638 people, followed by the Chautauqua Mall with 5,817, the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown at 2,486, and the Carlson Community Center in Mayville with 2,105 voters.