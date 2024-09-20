Free Car Seat Safety Event Set for Saturday at Rock Church

Parents can get their child car seat checked for safety this Saturday at the Rock Church in Lakewood.

The free event from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on September 21 is part of National Seat Check Saturday and is being sponsored by the Chautauqua Safety Village, The Rock Church, Jamestown Police Department, Lakewood-Busti Police Department, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will be held at The Rock Church located at 35 West Fairmount Avenue.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to show parents and caregivers how to install and use a car seat correctly, free of charge.

There also will be a bounce house, refreshments and kids activities.

Chautauqua Safety Village Executive Director Jessica Dayton stated that having the right car seat installed correctly is critical to keeping children safe in the event of a crash, “Even if you think your child’s car seat is installed correctly, come down and have it double checked so you can be sure that your child is the safest they can be while traveling.”

Technicians are certified through Safe Kids Worldwide and are dedicated to helping make sure children ride as safely as possible. Funding is provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with a grant from New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

For more information, contact the Chautauqua Safety Village at (716) 338-0170.