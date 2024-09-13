Free Medical Clinic Coming To JCC This Weekend

A pop-up clinic that delivers free medical, dental, and vision care is coming to Jamestown Community College this weekend.

The Remote Area Medical clinic will take place Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15. It is open to all on a first-come, first-serve basis. No proof of insurance or identification is needed to receive care. RAM clinics, made possible through volunteer assistance and community donations, provide free medical, dental, and vision care including free eyeglasses, for people in need.

The parking lot off of Curtis Street in Jamestown, near the JCC Physical Education Complex, will open to patients by 11:59 p.m. tonight and remain open throughout the clinic.

The clinic is scheduled to run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday inside the Physical Education Complex.

Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines, and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided.

Faculty and students from the Nursing and Occupational Therapy Assistant programs at JCC, St. Bonaventure University’s BonaResponds, the University at Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine, Canisius University, and VOSH International will volunteer along with local dentists, optometrists, medical professionals, and general volunteers during the two-day clinic.