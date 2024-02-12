Jamestown City Council To Review Resolution to Designate City As Pro Housing Community

Jamestown City Council will review a resolution that would designate the city as a Pro Housing Community.

The paperwork for the designation was submitted by the City in 2023 with New York State.

The Pro Housing Communities Pledge has several steps including:

1. Streamlining permitting for multifamily housing, affordable housing, accessible housing, accessory dwelling units, and supportive housing.

2. Adopting policies that affirmatively further fair housing.

3. Incorporating regional housing needs into planning decisions.

4. Increasing development capacity for residential uses.

5. Enacting policies that encourage a broad range of housing development, including multifamily housing, affordable housing, accessible housing, accessory dwelling units, and supportive housing.

A staff report said approval of the resolution would result in the City of Jamestown receiving priority consideration for funding programs with the state.

The Housing Committee also will hear an update on housing demolitions completed in the City.

Under public safety, council members will review a request to accept a $20,000 New York State Criminal Justice Discovery Reform Grant. The funds had been awarded to Chautauqua County with the Jamestown Police Department listed as a sub-recipient.

These funds would be used to purchase an evidence freezer, an anemometer, a DSLR camera, a laptop, an evidence sealer, and a workstation with HEPA filter to be used by the Evidence Detectives.

Council members also will review a local law to move the annual Grievance Day to the first Monday in June.

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities General Manager Dave Leathers will present a departmental update to council during their full work session.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.