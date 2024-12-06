Jamestown Mayor Signs 2025 Budget, Cites Concerns

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund will not issue any vetos for the 2025 Budget passed by City Council.

Ecklund signed the budget Thursday which includes a 3.61% tax increase, down from the original 7.79% tax increased proposed in the Executive budget.

While Ecklund signed off on the budget, she did express concerns about the long-term impact of the amendments by council on the city’s fiscal health including the use of an additional $125,000 from the city’s unassigned Fund Balance for a total use of $825,000; and the use of an additional $500,000 from American Rescue Plan funds resulting in a total use of $1.5 million.

Ecklund stated in a media release that the changes reduce the city’s dependence on property taxes but rely heavily on reserves and on one-time federal funding. She cited several uncertainties in the coming year that weren’t included in the budget including the negotiation of three labor contracts that are expiring at the end of 2024, stagnant Aid and Incentives for Municipalities (AIM) funding from New York State, rising operational costs, and declining taxable properties in the city.

The Mayor reiterated that while immediate measures are necessary, the city must also focus on long-term solutions to ensure fiscal stability and safeguard Jamestown’s future prosperity.