Jamestown Police Receiving Grant For New Equipment

The Jamestown Police Department is receiving a grant for new equipment.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the City has been awarded $16,754 through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

JPD will use $10,000 of the grant to purchase disposable nitrile gloves, providing officers with protection from bloodborne pathogens and hazardous substances, including fentanyl, while ensuring evidence preservation. An additional $6,754 will fund portable barricades to enhance the department’s ability to manage public safety at special events, crime scenes, and emergencies.

The Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program provides critical funding to state and local jurisdictions to support a broad range of criminal justice activities, including law enforcement programs, crime prevention, and public safety initiatives.