Jamestown’s Holiday Lights Contest Is Underway

Nominations are being sought for the City of Jamestown’s Holiday Lights Contest.

The contest is open to all residential properties within the city and gives folks who deck their homes in festive décor for a chance to win a ShopLocalCHQ gift card.

Single-family and multi-family homes within the city limits are eligible to participate by submitting one entry per property. Nominations must include a high-quality photo of the decorated home, the home’s address, and can be submitted via email to lights@jamestownny.gov or mailed to City Hall at 200 East Third Street, Attn: Holiday Lights, Jamestown, NY 14701.

The submission period is open now and closes on December 14, 2024.

After the nomination period, the City’s selection committee will choose the top three decorated homes in each ward as finalists. Community voting will then determine the winners.

Residents can vote for their favorite displays online at www.jamestownny.gov from December 15 through December 20, 2024. Residents may cast one vote per ward, with one vote per resident (in person or online), using a valid email address to ensure fairness. Multiple votes from the same email address will be disqualified.

One winning home from each ward will receive a $100 ShopLocalCHQ gift card as a token of appreciation for their creativity and effort.

The City will announce the winners on December 23, 2024 on the official website and social media pages. Prizes will be mailed directly to the winners following the announcement.

The contest is sponsored by the City of Jamestown, Greater Chautauqua Federal Credit Union, and Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.

For official rules, nomination details, voting instructions, and a ward map, visit www.jamestownny.gov/holidaylights.