The City of Jamestown‘s smoking ordinance now includes cannabis.

The update passed by City Council at their June voting session prohibits the use of tobacco, tobacco products, electronic cigarettes, and cannabis or herbal cigarettes on property owned or leased by the City of Jamestown including streets, sidewalks, city parks, playgrounds, parklets, and parking lots.

Council President Tony Dolce said the state’s legalization of cannabis has brought complaints about people smoking cannabis in the parks and in other public spaces, “And again, it’s very difficult to enforce. People smoke in public and they’re not supposed to. It’s one those, it’s on an honor system. The police, if they do see it, especially with marijuana… people don’t want to be subjected to that as well as cigarettes. Just cleaning up the language (of the ordinance) to now include, now that cannabis is legal. People should do that in the privacy of their own situations.”

Those found in violation could be ticketed with fines of $50 for a first-time offense, $100 for a second offense and $250 for a third or subsequent offense.