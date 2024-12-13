WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Jamestown Public Schools Math Textbook Presentation – December 12, 2024

Jamestown Public Schools are in the process of choosing a new math curriculum. We hear the presentation from teachers and administration to the Jamestown School Board on December 3, 2024 here.


