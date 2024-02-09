[LISTEN] Community Matters – Kim Ecklund – February 8, 2024 February 9, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment WRFA’s Julia Ciesla-Hanley speaks with Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund about her first 30 days in office and more. Kim Ecklund Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
