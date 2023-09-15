WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – National Comedy Center Celebrates Mark Russell [Explicit] – September 14, 2023

The National Comedy Center honored political satirist, the late Mark Russell, at a celebration held on August 17, 2023 at the Comedy Center.

Featured speakers included Lewis Black, Founding Chair of National Comedy Center; Kelly Carlin, National Comedy Center Advisory Board Member and daughter of George Carlin; Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director; Tom Calderone, President and CEO, Buffalo Toronto Public Media; Deborah Sunya Moore, Senior Vice President and Chief Programming Officer, Chautauqua Institution; and Ali Russell, wife of Mark Russell and executive producer of many of his television specials.

Mark Russell


