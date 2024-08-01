Mobile Lung Cancer Screening Unit In Jamestown Today

A mobile lung cancer screening unit is in Jamestown providing screenings today.

The City of Jamestown, Jamestown Fire Department, and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center announced the mobile unit known as Eddy – Early Detection Driven to You – is available through today for screenings at Bergman Park.

The unit aims to address a critical gap in lung cancer screening. Roswell Park’s Dr. Mary Reid said it’s their mission to early detect and cure cancer.

She said it’s also important for Roswell Park to get out of Buffalo and into communities that are medically underserved, “In places like Jamestown, we don’t have enough lung cancer screening. The other part of this mission is to screen firefighters who we know are exposed to carcinogens on the job that increase their risk of cancer. And it’s very important that we engage them in lung cancer screening and other cancer screenings so we can pick up any cancer they develop early.”

Eddy is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology funded by New York State, including CT scan equipment and a patient interview room.

Reid said they’re hoping to be able to scan all first responders for the City of Jamestown as well as others in the community that qualify, “If you’re 50 and smoked for 20 years, and actively smoked within the last 15 years, we want to see you. You need to give us a call. There’s a QR code. And get on this bus. You can live if your cancer is picked up early. Lung cancer does not have to be a death sentence, but you’ve got to get screened.”

A second tentative visit of the Eddy unit to Jamestown is slated for October of this year.

For more information about the Eddy Mobile Cancer Screening Unit, to see if you qualify for a screening, or to learn more about the program, visit: https://www.roswellpark.org/eddy