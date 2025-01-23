New Pediatric Gym Opens At Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy of TCC

Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy of The Chautauqua Center has announced the opening of its new Pediatric Gym in Jamestown

The facility, located on the second floor at 107 Institute Street, is dedicated to addressing the developmental needs of children with sensory and motor challenges. Therapists can use the gym to offer an array of specialized services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, tailored specifically for children aged 0-8 who have a wide range of developmental disabilities.

The facilities include:

Rock climbing walls

Monkey bars

Therapeutic trapeze bars with a variety of swings

Crash pits and pads

Zip lines and ladders

A two-story play structure with stairs, a slide, a ninja ramp, and designated areas for fine motor activities

A quiet space to support speech and language development

All services are evidence based and are tailored to meet the individual needs of each child. The team at Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy has experience working with children with a variety of diagnoses, including developmental delay, torticollis, drug exposure, Down Syndrome, prematurity, and autism spectrum disorder.

To schedule an appointment or to tour the facility, call the Therapy Team number at 716-705-6150 . Visit TCCHealth.org for more information.