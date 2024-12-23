NYS ‘Holiday Hunt’ Takes Place Dec. 26-Jan. 1

New York’s “Holiday Hunt” will take place from December 26 through January 1.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation initiated the holiday hunt in 2021 after a survey the previous year indicated strong support for the additional opportunity, which now gives hunters the chance to pursue whitetails almost nonstop between October 1 and January 1.

The short hunt is for archers and muzzleloader/crossbow hunters. Regular firearms are not permitted. There are a few exceptions for muzzleloaders, which are not permitted in the 4J and 8C Wildlife Management Units during the holiday hunt.

Hunting hours remain 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Other than limits on weaponry, there are no other special rules for the holiday deer hunt. General information on deer hunting regulations is available at dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/deer-bear/regulations.