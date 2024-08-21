NYS Reaches Settlement With Charter Communications To Provide Discounted Broadband

New York state has reached a settlement with Spectrum’s parent company to continue to provide discounted broadband services to low-income residents.

Under its agreement with the state, Charter Communications will offer the program for $15 per month for 50 Megabits per second download speed for four years.

New Yorkers are eligible for the discount if they’re enrolled in the National Free School Lunch Program or if they receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.

For years two through four of the program, Charter can’t raise the price by more than the rate of inflation as measured by the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index beginning in the second year of the program.