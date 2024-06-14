NYS Unveils App That Allows New Yorkers To Have Digital ID On Their Phones

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has unveiled an app that will allow New Yorkers to keep a digital copy of their physical ID on their phone.

The Mobile ID is a voluntary product designed for the convenience and security of New Yorkers and is available to IOS and Android users. Anyone who has a valid, state-issued driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID can download the secure Mobile ID app through Google Play or the App Store.

Through a partnership with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the New York Mobile ID will be accepted at TSA security checkpoints at nearly 30 participating airports across the country including all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports. The Buffalo Airport isn’t yet included in that list yet. This will allow New Yorkers to verify their identity easily and securely for airport security screening.

Once users have downloaded and set up the M-ID app, they can pull up a QR code, which is scanned at security. The user’s photo gets taken to confirm their identity.

Users don’t need to show physical ID, or even show a boarding pass, but TSA officials say you should still have those with you while traveling.