Pennies 4 Paws Campaign Kicks Off Today

Chautauqua County Humane Society‘s annual Pennies 4 Paws fundraiser kicks off today.

CCHS Director of Communication and Fundraising Brian Papalia said this is the 19th year for the fundraiser which has a goal of two-million pennies or $20,000. Donations help support the local Humane Society’s animal adoption efforts, the spay and neuter clinic; community pet pantry, and more.

He said people interested in getting involved can start a donation drive, hold a penny war, or dress down day. Papalia said those who would like a canister for their business or to get involved in other ways can contact him at 716-665-2209 ext. 213 or email bpapalia@chqhumane.org.

Pennies for Paws continues until April 30th.

For more information, visit www.chqhumane.org