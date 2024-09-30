Prendergast Library’s Executive Director Retiring, Successor Announced

James Prendergast Library‘s executive director is retiring and successor has been announced.

Annie Greene, who has worked at the Library for 18 years, will retire on February 2, 2025.

The Library Board of Trustees has appointed Tress Williams as Greene’s successor. She will begin that role on February 2, 2025.

Williams was hired by the Prendergast Library in 2016 after she obtained her Master’s degrees in English and Library & Information Science from the University at Buffalo. As a Library Assistant, Tress worked at the Circulation Desk and in the library’s collection, shelving materials.

In 2017, Tress was promoted to Librarian, assisting patrons at the Reference Desk and the Children’s Desk, ordering materials and assessing the collection, and running library programs including storytimes and Makerspace activities.

In 2018, Tress became the inaugural Assistant Library Manager, and was promoted to Library Manager when Annie became Executive Director in January of 2020.