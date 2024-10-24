WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

SUNY Fredonia, JCC Enter Into Strategic Partnership

At left, SUNY JCC President Daniel DeMarte, sitting, and Vice President of Academic Affairs Jessica Kubiak join SUNY Fredonia President Stephen H. Kolison, Jr., sitting, and Provost and Executive Vice President David Starrett.

SUNY Fredonia and Jamestown Community College have entered into a strategic partnership to support the educational journey of students.

The Preferred Partnership Agreement solidifies a favored relationship between the two campuses that’s committed to facilitating smooth degree completion for area students.

SUNY Fredonia pledges that JCC graduates who transfer to Fredonia will receive preferred benefits relative to the admissions process, transfer credit considerations, course registration and engagement experiences.

As part of the overall partnership agreement, the two institutions will look for new opportunities for curricular alignment so that students who are interested in earning a bachelor’s degree at SUNY Fredonia will have a clearer pathway from their associates degree at JCC that is timely, efficient, and cost effective.

Possible areas of collaboration and benefits may include co-branded and/or co-located academic programs, collaboration on targeted high school and international recruitment activities, student access to services, discounts, and activities on the partner campus, and special scholarship opportunities, among others.

