Two Cats Have Died From Rabies in City of Jamestown

The Chautauqua County Health Department has confirmed that two feral or stray cats in the City of Jamestown have died from the rabies virus.

The Department said no other cats have been identified as having rabies and there are no other open investigations of potentially rabid cats.

The first cat was found with wounds from an animal fight. A resident took the cat into their home to try to let it heal. The cat was kept separate from other animals in the home. After nearly 2 weeks, the cat began acting strangely and eventually died in the home. The residents who interacted with the cat were not bitten or scratched.

The second cat was found in poor health by a resident who frequently feeds feral cats. The cat was taken into the home and died while in the home. The resident was scratched by the cat and was treated with rabies post exposure prophylaxis.

County Director of Environmental Health Services Jessica Wuerstle said that animals, such as feral or stray cats, that are not current on their rabies vaccine are at risk. Only mammals can transmit the rabies virus, so animals like birds, snakes, and fish do not pose a risk for rabies.

The Health Department offered these tips to help protect your family and your pets from rabies exposure incidents:

– Do not feed wild or stray animals. Do not leave your pet’s food outside where a wild or stray animal may be attracted to it.

– Secure garbage, bird seed, or other potential outdoor food sources in bins with tightly fitting lids so wild and stray animals are not attracted to your property.

– Do not approach or handle any wild or unknown domestic animal. If you find an injured wild animal, or have questions about wildlife encounters please refer to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at: https://dec.ny.gov/nature/wildlife-health.

– Teach children to never approach an unfamiliar animal, even if the animal appears friendly, and to tell an adult immediately if they are bitten or scratched.

– Wash any animal bites and scratches immediately with soap and water and contact your health care provider immediately. Call the Health Department to evaluate your risk of rabies exposure, including whether rabies post-exposure treatment is recommended.

– Keep your pet’s rabies and distemper vaccinations up-to-date. Pets who are left unattended outside may come in contact with feral or wild animals. Pets who spend all their time indoors may come in contact with bats.

Animals that have rabies may become aggressive and attack with no provocation, while others may appear tame or docile, and well-meaning animal lovers may be tempted to catch and help animals. However, when people take wild or feral animals in to their home they create a real danger for the people and other pets in the home.

People and animals are exposed to the rabies virus though an infected animal’s saliva. If you are bitten by a feral/stray cat or dog seek medical treatment. If the animal can be captured, call the Health Department for guidance on whether the animal will need to be tested for rabies or if it can be monitored for evidence of health and behavior changes.

Chautauqua County Health Department supports the efforts that Jamestown officials continue to make to address vacant and neglected properties in the City. These properties can act as gathering places for feral and wild animals and may lead to additional public health challenges.

If you have questions about a possible rabies exposure, please call the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4481. For more information on rabies and to find the next available free rabies vaccine clinic in Chautauqua County visit: HealthyCHQ.com/rabies