United Way Agencies In Chautauqua County Will Merge Following Historic Vote

The United Way agencies in Chautauqua County will merge following a historic vote.

Members of the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County voted Tuesday to merge with the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County. The merger now goes to the New York State Attorney General’s office for review and final approval.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said the merger will result in administrative efficiencies which means more campaign dollars go back to the community, “We’re going to run a combined campaign for the United Ways of Chautauqua County. And we have some great campaign chairs that we’ve announced – Kelly Borrello and Bill Soffel. And I think you’re going to see increased fundraising. Our goal is $1.8 million. I think there’s a lot of opportunity. There’s a lot of people, frankly, in this community who don’t give to the United Way. Maybe this is the time to start to make a gift and realize that you make one gift and you’re impacting 34 agencies, who, last year combined, impacted the lives of local individuals 32,991 times.”

Rohler said the United Way will continue to staff the Dunkirk office. She said the agency also is showing its commitment to northern Chautauqua County community organizations by doubling six organization’s allocations this year.

Two kickoff events for the United Ways of Chautauqua County’s 2024 Fundraising Campaign will be held in September, one in Dunkirk and one in Bemus Point.