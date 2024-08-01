Volunteers Needed for Pop Up Medical Clinic at JCC

Volunteers are needed for a pop up medical clinic coming to Jamestown Community College in September.

The Remote Area Medical event will take place at the Jamestown campus on September 14 through 15. RAM, backed mainly by volunteer assistance, provides free medical, dental, and vision care including free eyeglasses, for people in need.

The Jamestown clinic seeks help from volunteer physicians, optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other vision specialists; dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, and dental providers; nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants.

General support volunteers are also needed to help with data entry, register, and direct patients, serve meals, and other tasks.

Faculty and students from the Nursing and Occupational Therapy Assistant programs at JCC, St. Bonaventure University’s School of Health Professions, and the University at Buffalo’s School of Dental Medicine will volunteer with local dentists, optometrists, and medical staff during the two-day clinic. Local primary care doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants will also provide care.

Nearly a million patients have received care through RAM clinics since they began in 1985. All volunteers are required to register at ramusa.org/volunteer before the start of the clinic.