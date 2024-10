Wegmans Recalls Store Brand Frozen Waffles, Pancakes

More than a dozen varieties of Wegmans-brand frozen waffles and pancakes have joined a nationwide recall due to possible listeria contamination.

The products were made by TreeHouse Foods and are part of a larger recall after an issue was discovered at a TreeHouse Foods manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

Treehouse Foods said there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products.

The Wegmans products recalled October 22 are:

∎ Wegmans Organic Waffles, Flaxseed, 7.4 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-48142-4

∎ Wegmans Organic Waffles, Multi Grain, 7.4 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-48143-1

∎ Wegmans Organic Frozen Homestyle Waffles, six-count, 7.4 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-48140-0

∎ Wegmans Organic Blueberry Waffles, six-count, 7.4 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-48141-7

∎ Wegmans Organic Frozen Flaxseed Waffles, six-count, 8.25 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-57705-9

∎ Wegmans Organic Waffles, Homestyle, FAMILY PACK, 59.26 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-48139-4

∎ Wegmans Gluten Free Frozen Homestyle Waffles, eight-count, 11.3 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-51962-2

∎ Wegmans Gluten Free Frozen Blueberry Waffles, eight-count, 11.3 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-51965-3

∎ Wegmans Belgian Waffles, 13.75 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-55034-2

∎ Wegmans Cinnamon Belgian Waffles, 13.75 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-55001-4

∎ Wegmans Cinnamon Belgian Waffles, 13.75 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-55001-4

∎ Wegmans Frozen Buttermilk Pancakes, 12-count, 16.5 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-48135-6

∎ Wegmans Pancakes, Blueberry, 16.5 ounces; UPC code 0-77890-48138-7]]

Recalled products should be returned to Wegmans service desks for refunds.