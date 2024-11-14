WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 14, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU NOV 14
- OLDFISH duo – Busti Tap House – Busti
FRI NOV 15
- Jacob Swanson – St. Luke’s Episcopal Church – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Goldirocks – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Michael Gerholdt – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Acoustic Steve duo – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
SAT NOV 16
- The Reg presents: Cat Video Fest – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
- Rolled Up – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- OLDFISH duo – Wicked Warren’s – Jamestown
- Aaron & Boaz Mecham – Christ First United Methodist Church – Jamestown
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tyler McClain – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Miranda Wilcox – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Ion Sky trio – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- OsbornNash – She Sings Cafe – Mayville
- Derek Davis duo – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Afraid of Human – Fat Daddy’s – Warren, PA
- SON – Apollo Canna Co. – Salamanca
SUN NOV 17
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Campfire Junkie – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
TUE NOV 19
- Lenny and The Landshark – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
WED NOV 20
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Movies at The Reg: Saturday Night – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
