WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – November 21, 2024

THE WRFA ROCK AND ROLL RUNDOWN
A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.
THU NOV 21
- The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Jamie Smith – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Kallie Williams – Wicked Warren’s – Warren, PA
FRI NOV 22
- Bill Ward and John Cross – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown
- Brian K Chase – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- The Highlife – Lakewood Rod & Gun Club – Lakewood
- Jim Ronan – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- HonkyTonk Heroes – Sherman Hotel – Sherman
- Charity Nuse and Jeremy Bunce – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA
- Darkwater Duo & Company – Warren American Legion, Warren, PA
SAT NOV 23
- JB Martin and Smokin’ Dog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- Uncaged: A Tribute to Zac Brown – The Spire Theater – Jamestown
- Backlog – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- Tim Britt Band – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Interstate Daydream – Southern Tier Brewing Company – Lakewood
- Oliver Burdo – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood
- Jerod Eggleston – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Hyde and Seek – MJ’s Tavern – Randolph
- Hultman-Schwartz Trio – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville
- Lenny and The Landshark – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Movies at The Reg: The Wild Robot – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown
SUN NOV 24
- Miranda Wilcox/Oliver Burdo – Busti Tap House – Busti
- Open mic with Bob Henry – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville
- Kallie Williams and Company – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg
WED NOV 27 (Thanksgiving Eve)
- Backlog – The Wine Cellar – Jamestown
- We Speak Canadian – Shawbucks – Jamestown
- Derek & Angel – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown
- Bluegrass Jam – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown
- SON – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood
- Ion Sky trio – Busti Tap House – Busti
