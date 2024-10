WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – October 24, 2024

A listing of live entertainment events happening in the greater Jamestown area. Have an event you want us to know about? Use the contact page on our website or send an email to wrfaprogramming@reglenna.com.

THU OCT 24

The Karl-Marks Revolution – Good Time Saloon – Jamestown

Lena & Drew – Busti Tap House – Busti

FRI OCT 25

SON – Roger Tory Peterson Institute – Jamestown

Jim Ronan – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Vinny and The Mudflaps – Warren American Legion – Warren, PA

Kallie Williams and Company – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

Derek Davis Trio – The Tap Room – Westfield

Movies at The Reg: The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Reg Lenna Center for The Arts – Jamestown

SAT OCT 26

Harmony Express and Lake Erie Sound Choruses – Robert H. Jackson Center – Jamestown

The Jays – Celoron American Legion – Jamestown

Jesse & Erika – Group Ther-Happy – Lakewood

Brian Hanna – Green Door Tavern – Bemus Point

OsbornNash – Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

Rebecca Magnuson – She Sings Cafe – Mayville

Hultman Schwartz Trio – Music for Your Mouth – Mayville

Paul Hunter – The Cooler – Sherman

aKoostikly challenged – Bent Run Brewing – Warren, PA

SUN OCT 27

Derek & Angel – The Hide-A-Way – Steamburg

Bill Ward’s Sunday sessions with Adam McKillip [ Big Inlet Brewing – Mayville

WED OCT 30