County Reports Two New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County has 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, with more than 100 people still in quarantine or isolation.

County officials reported two new confirmed cases with one involving a male in his 70s and the other involving a woman in her 50s.

County officials also say that most of the confirmations have come in the north county, where 17 of the cases have been reported.

Of the 26 cases, 19 are considered fully recovered and there’s also been 3 deaths.

A total of 108 people remain under quarantine or isolation. Not all those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19 but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

Health officials also say a total of 476 tests have come back negative since the pandemic began.