Amo Houghton, Former Area Representative in Congress, Dies at 93

CORNING, NY – Amo Houghton, the Corning businessman who went on to serve in Congress and represented Chautauqua County for 16 years, has passed away. He was 93.

His official name was Amory Houghton Jr. but everyone called him “Amo.” He led his family’s glass company in Corning for much of his professional career and then, at the age of 60, entered politics and served two decades in Congress.

Although he was a Republican, Houghton had a reputation for breaking with his party. He was a fiscal conservative and social-policy moderate who often strayed from the party line during times of contention and war. He supported abortion rights and advocated for additional funding for the arts. Houghton was also one of six Republicans to vote against a 2002 resolution that gave President George W. Bush the broad authority to invade Iraq.

Houghton represented Chautauqua County in Congress from January 1987 to January 2003, when reapportionment moved Chautauqua County out of his district. He retired from Congress at the end of 2004.

Houghton died at his home in Corning on Wednesday. That’s according to Corning, Inc., which announced his passing in a post on its website. A cause of death was not given.

Chautauqua County’s current representative in the House, Rep. Tom Reed-R, also hails from Corning and sent out a statement following the announcement of Houghton’s passing.

“The Reed and Houghton family relationship goes back generations – as my grandfather bounced Amo on his knee working for the Houghton family more than 90 years ago. However, our relationship with Amo goes even deeper than that. Amo was a classmate of my father and mother, but more importantly, Amo was my mentor and friend,” Reed said.

“Washington still has much to learn from his legacy. A legacy of common sense governing through respected bipartisan friendships and political civility. A legacy where our country comes first and our political party a distant second. Our nation has lost a true hero, and our hometown of Corning has lost a great ambassador. He will be missed by all,” Reed added.