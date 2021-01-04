WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Buffalo Bills to Host Limited Number of Fans for Playoff Game

ORCHARD PARK – With positivity rates soaring to heights not seen since the dangerous days of the spring, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the Buffalo Bills will host nearly 7,000 fans at their stadium for their first-round NFL playoff game next week.

Under the plan developed by the Bills, the New York State Department of Health, and a medical company that’s providing the tests, the Bills would allow 6,772 fans into the stadium for the game, which will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. and feature the 2nd-seed Bills and the 7th-seed Indianapolis Colts.

Tickets were available to season ticket holders starting Friday and the game is already sold out.

