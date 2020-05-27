Chautauqua County Sees Drop in Active Cases, Hospitalizations; WNY Region On Pace to Enter Phase 2 Next Week

BUFFALO – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU numbers are trending downward across Western New York and as a result, the region is on track to reach Phase 2 next week. Meanwhile, both the total number of active COVID-19 cases and the number of hospitalizations in Chautauqua County saw a drop between Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Hochul announced on social media that the region is continuing to be on pace for entering the second phase of the Forward New York reopening plan. Phase 2 includes the reopening of professional services, in-store retail, administrative support and real estate/rental and leasing businesses. Phase 1 – which involved manufacturing and construction businesses along with curbside pickup for retail – began on May 19. Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that there will be a minimum of two weeks before any region of the station can move on to the next phase of reopening. There are four phases in all.

Meanwhile, Cuomo on Tuesday confirmed over 1,000 additional cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to over 363,800 confirmed cases. According data provided by Johns Hopkins University, there’s also been over 29,300 deaths in the state since the Pandemic began.

Locally in Chautauqua County, there were just two new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday. County health officials say the two new cases involve a male in his 60s and another male in his 80s. The new cases brings the total number of confirmed cases to 77, although 52 of them have since recovered. That means there are now 21 active cases in the county – a 25% drop compared to the number that was reported just a day earlier. Health officials also say there are currently two hospitalizations, down 50% from the four that were reported just a day earlier. The county has not seen a COVID-19 related death in over three weeks.

County health officials also say a total of 254 cases are under quarantine/isolation orders and there’s been 2,565 negative test results to date.

Meanwhile, Gov. Cuomo also announced Tuesday that he will meet with President Trump in Washington to discuss infrastructure projects that need federal approval to help “supercharge” the economy.