Contract with Alstar EMS, New Employee Policies Highlight October City Council Meeting

JAMESTOWN – When the Jamestown City Council meets Monday for its monthly voting session, members will not be voting on any resolutions involving parking, including the mayor’s proposed increase on parking rates and parking fines.

That matter has been tabled until next month to allow for more input and discussion, especially as it pertains to the proposed 2021 city budget.

But the council will act on several other resolutions, including a new contract with Alstar Ambulance Services to provide services to the community. The contract will be in effect immediately and cover the next four years.

The council will also act on adopting three new employee policies:

Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises policy

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise policy, and

Limited English Enterprise and Civil Rights Complaint Procedures policy.

Earlier this month the city announced it has received $302,569 through the federal CARES Act as part of another round of funding for the Community Development Block Grant initiative. That money will be used to help local residents through a Utility Payment Assistance Program $100,000 and a Small Business Recovery Grant $157,184. The remaining portion of the funding will be paid toward the administration of the two programs.

Before the voting session at 7:30 p.m., the council will also hold a budget review session, focusing on spending for next year with the offices for the city Clerk, Treasurer, Assessor, Comptroller, Information Service, and Corporation Counsel. The budget review begins at 6:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the council meeting is closed to the public but will be streamed online at the city website.