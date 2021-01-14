County Health Department Reports One New Death, 67 New Cases for Tuesday, Jan. 12

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 67 new cases for Tuesday, Jan. 12.

That’s according to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which also reported 695 actives cases as of Tuesday, 12 fewer than what was reported for Monday. In addition, there were 42 hospitalizations, the same number that what was reported for Monday. The 7-day test positivity rate was at 11.9%, 0.6% lower than Monday’s rate.

As of Tuesday, There’s been a total of 5,198 COVID-19 cases in the county since March, with 4,457 of them listed as recovered. There’s also been now been 46 deaths since the start of the pandemic.