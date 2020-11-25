County Reports 17th and 18th COVID-19-Related Death

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County has seen its 17th and 18th death related to COVID-19.
That’s according to the Chautauqua County Department of health, which reported late Tuesday afternoon that two residents in their 70s passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
Health officials also repoted 29 new cases of COVID-19 for the day, bringing the total number of active cases to 168. That’s approaching the all-time high of daily active cases of 173, which was reported just before the Labor Day holiday.
Of the 29 new cases:
- 6 new cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)
- 5 new cases in 14701 (Jamestown)
- 4 new cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)
- 3 new cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)
- 2 new cases in 14750 (Lakewood)
- 2 new cases in 14733 (Falconer)
- 2 new cases in 14712 (Bemus Point)
- 2 new cases in 14718 (Cassadaga)
- 1 new case in 14063 (Fredonia)
- 1 new case in 14723 (Cherry Creek)
- 1 new case in 14757 (Mayville)
Health officials are also reporting 13 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.
To date, there’s been a total of 1,539 confirmed cases in Chautauqua County, with 1,353 listed as recovered. There’s also been a total of 18 deaths.
