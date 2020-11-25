County Reports 17th and 18th COVID-19-Related Death

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County has seen its 17th and 18th death related to COVID-19.

That’s according to the Chautauqua County Department of health, which reported late Tuesday afternoon that two residents in their 70s passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

Health officials also repoted 29 new cases of COVID-19 for the day, bringing the total number of active cases to 168. That’s approaching the all-time high of daily active cases of 173, which was reported just before the Labor Day holiday.

Of the 29 new cases:

6 new cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

5 new cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

4 new cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

3 new cases in 14738 (Frewsburg)

2 new cases in 14750 (Lakewood)

2 new cases in 14733 (Falconer)

2 new cases in 14712 (Bemus Point)

2 new cases in 14718 (Cassadaga)

1 new case in 14063 (Fredonia)

1 new case in 14723 (Cherry Creek)

1 new case in 14757 (Mayville)

Health officials are also reporting 13 people hospitalized in Chautauqua County have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Monday.

To date, there’s been a total of 1,539 confirmed cases in Chautauqua County, with 1,353 listed as recovered. There’s also been a total of 18 deaths.