County Reports Six New Cases of COVID-19 for Monday

MAYVILLE – There were six new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday in Chautauqua County, after 19 cases were reported over the weekend. The number of active cases is also on the decline, dropping by 17 between Friday and Monday. The current number of active cases as of Monday was 111.

In the Jamestown area, the number of active cases tied to the Tanglewood Manor outbreak – first reported on Oct. 12 – also continues to subside. Of the 106 confirmed cases tied to Tanglewood, 44 remain active – including 41 cases among residents. Sixty two people associated with the outbreak are also now listed as recovered.

The Chautauqua County Health Department says it is also continuing to investigate a cluster of cases in the North County. At least 14 cases over the last week are linked to a private event in the Dunkirk area.

As of Saturday, there were 16 people hospitalized in the county who tested positive for the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, there’s been 961 confirmed cases and 837 are now listed as recovered. There’s also been 13 deaths.

THREE SCHOOLS ADJUST LEARNING SCHEDULES DUE TO COVID-19

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus is continuing to have an impact on some school districts in Chautauqua County.

Over the weekend Bemus Point reported that its elementary school would only be using distant learning for its students until Friday Nov. 6. The school superintendent reports that the decision was due to the county health department mandating several staff and teachers having to quarantine until that time due to possible exposure and there are not enough substitute teachers available to continue teaching on location.

Both the Dunkirk City School District and Silver Creek Elementary School have also been forced to transition to remote learning until at least Wednesday, due to positive cases being reported in those buildings as well.