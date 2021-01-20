County Reports Three New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 847 Known Active Cases

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting three new deaths due to COVID-19 during the past four days.

That’s according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard that was updated Tuesday afternoon, reporting a total of 50 total COVID-19-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic in March.

As of Monday, there were a total of 847 known active cases, That’s 116 more cases than what was reported for last Thursday, the last day information was available. There were also 373 new cases reported for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In addition, there were 49 hospitalizations, an increase of 7 over Thursday. And the 7-day test positivity rate for Monday was at 10.3%, a 2.2% drop from Thursday.