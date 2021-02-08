WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Cuomo Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Anyone with Serious Health Conditions

Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his presentation of the State Budget on Jan. 19, 2021 (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced that New York will open up COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to those with serious health conditions beginning Feb. 15.

For more than three weeks, potentially tens of thousands of New Yorkers who are under 65 but afflicted with comorbidities that make them vulnerable to coronavirus — including those with compromised immune systems — have been clamoring for the state to follow CDC guidance and allow them to be vaccinated.

Starting next week, Adults of any age with various comorbidities and underlying conditions are now eligible for the vaccine.

