Cuomo Releases Guidelines for Law Enforcement to Follow as Part of Police Reform Executive Order

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced new guidance for the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative. That’s the executive order he initiated in June.

The guidance offers a framework and topics for consideration by local police departments, elected officials and citizens as they develop their local plans for reform.

Per the Governor’s Executive Order, every locality must adopt a plan for reform by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding.

“We have to address the tensions and lack of trust between our communities and the law enforcement that serves them. I am sending a letter to 500 jurisdictions, explaining that it is imperative that we address this urgent crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “I understand it’s complicated. I understand it’s difficult. But people are dying. New Yorkers do not run from a crisis – this is a time for leadership and action. Local elected officials must work together with the community and their police forces, to develop and implement reforms for a safer, fairer policing standard.”

The guidelines -which are 130+ pages and can be found at the governor’s website – builds on Cuomo’s actions following the death of George Floyd. Earlier this year, Governor Cuomo signed into law a series of reform policy items – called the “Say Their Name” agenda – including allowing for transparency of prior disciplinary records of law enforcement officers by reforming 50-a of the civil rights law; banning chokeholds by law enforcement officers; prohibiting false race-based 911 reports and making them a crime; and designating the Attorney General as an independent prosecutor for matters relating to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement.