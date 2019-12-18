Dahlstrom Roll Form to Relocate to Falconer Following Purchase of New Property

JAMESTOWN – The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) has approved a mortgage recording tax exemption to help Dahlstrom Roll Form relocate its operation from Jamestown to Falconer.

On Tuesday the board approved the tax exemption for Lakeside Capital Corporation (doing business as Dahlstrom Roll Form) to purchase a building at 221 Lister Avenue in Falconer. The purchase of the 130,000 sq. ft. building includes a 7.2 acre parcel. According to a media release sent out by the IDA, the transaction will take place by December 31, 2019.

Officials say the purchase of the building – which is currently owned by Inscape NY Inc. – increases space for Dahlstrom and presents an opportunity for the company to purchase DC Roll Form, which is currently operating in the Lister Avenue building.

IDA CEO and Chautauqua County Deputy Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise said the Dahlstrom has been in business for over 100 years and the IDA is thrilled it will continue to do business in Chautauqua County after considering locations outside of the area. He also tells WRFA that the new property acquisition means Dahlstrom will leave its current location at 402 Chandler Street in Jamestown.

Dahlstrom Roll Form currently has 31 employees and 14 roll forming lines. It will add seven employees to their staff from DC Roll Form.