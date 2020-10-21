Health Notice: Free COVID Testing Sites for Jamestown Oct. 26-30

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reports expanded free COVID-19 testing sites in Jamestown and Dunkirk during the week of October 26 – 30. These clinics are being made possible through a partnership with a New York State testing initiative in Western New York that includes additional Abbott ID Now analyzers, testing supplies and contract staff. Drive-thru testing clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, October 26 through Friday, October 30 at the following locations:

Taylor Training Center

Jamestown Training Grounds

240 Harrison Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Murphy Training Center

Dunkirk Training Grounds

665 Brigham Road

Dunkirk, NY 14048

COVID-19 testing is available to anybody who wants to be tested and is free. Appointments are required; walk-in testing is not available.

The quickest way to get an appointment is to visit one of the links below and schedule your appointment online. If you do not have internet access, you may call 1-866-604-6789 for scheduling assistance. However, due to current call volume, it may take some time to get through to a scheduler.

You can make an appointment for the clinics on the New York State Department of Health website at the following links:

Jamestown clinic https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=1300021

Dunkirk clinic https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=1300020

There will be no testing clinics in Mayville on Tuesday, October 27 through Thursday, October 29, as previously scheduled.

Stop the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask; maintain a social distance of 6 feet; wash your hands often.