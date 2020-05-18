Jamestown Public Schools Announces June 10 as Last Day for Most Students

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Public Schools’ last day of school will be Wednesday, June 10, except Ring Elementary School, which had to close for a day in February due to cleaning from a broken drainpipe. Ring Elementary School’s last day of school will be Thursday, June 11.

Each school principal will notify students and families about end of year close out procedures including the return of school property such as textbooks, calculators, library books, novels and athletic uniforms. Principals will also share information about procedures to collect students’ belongings in lockers or classrooms.

If you have any questions on school closure procedures for your child’s school, please contact your school principal for more information.

Jamestown School Superintendent Bret Apthorpe said last week the district will be crunching the latest information regarding state school aid for next years budget, and will begin finalizing a proposed spending plan that can be put before the public for a vote on June 9.