[LISTEN] Sundquist Sworn in as Mayor of Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – The city of Jamestown has a new mayor. Eddie Sundquist was sworn into office by city judge John LaMancuso during the Jamestown City Council’s reorganizational meeting on New Years Day at Jamestown Community College.

With Sundquist taking his oath of office, the city has a new mayor for the first time in 20 years. Sundquist, a Democrat, replaces former mayor and fellow Democrat Sam Teresi, who chose not to seek reelection for a sixth consecutive term in 2019. Instead, Sundquist ran for mayor in the 2019 General Election and was able to defeat Republican David Wilfong and Libertarian and former city councilman Andrew Liuzzo.

Following his oath of office, Sundquist made some brief remarks, saying he is aware of the various challenges facing the city but also believes the community is ready and willing to meet those challenges head on.

Remarks by Carrubba, Dolce, and Sundquist

“Jamestown has always been a city full of pride for our people and our neighborhoods; a strong community, a city that embraces our rich past and innovates for the success of our future. It’s clear we are not without our challenges but today I want to focus on all the things that make Jamestown a strong and innovative community. People, grit and compassion is what defines who we are as one community,” Sundquist said.

Sundquist added the city is at a moment of opportunity and it is a time for the community to show how innovative it can be.

“Now more than ever we need to get creative and look at new ways to grow and expand our city; a city where we are collaborating with our partners, our neighbors, our businesses to revitalize our economy. No challenge is insurmountable. We just need to tap the knowledge of our people, embrace our grit, and show our compassion for one another,” Sundquist said.

In addition to Sundquist being sworn in as mayor, the 2020-21 city council was sworn into office, including newly elected members Grant Olson (R) and Jeffrey Russell (R). The council then unanimously elected councilman Tony Dolce (R) to serve as council president. Dolce replaces former council president Marie Carrubba (D), who remains on the council but steps down as president due to her party losing the majority following the 2019 general election.

During his remarks, Dolce said it is time for the council to help guide the new administration through the new year.

“Along with our new mayor, there will be several new department heads as part of his administrative team. While these changes present new directions and opportunities, they will also bring about many challenges,” Dolce said. “This city council must step up and help the mayor and his administrative team through the learning process regarding the many procedures and policies that need to be implemented. We as a council stand ready and willing to assist the mayor and his administration to work towards continuing to build on what we have accomplished and to continue to make a better future for the city of Jamestown.”

Dolce is the longest-serving council member in the city’s history, having been on the council for 25 total years. It is the first time he was elected by his colleagues to serve as council president at the start of a new council term, although he had also served as council president for a few months in 2007 to finish that term when then-president John Calamunci stepped down after moving out of the city.