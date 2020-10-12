Mayor’s 2021 Budget Calls for Increases in Parking Fees, Violations

JAMESTOWN – Motorists in downtown Jamestown could soon be paying more for parking on city streets and public parking garages.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist presented his 2021 city budget last Thursday. The $34.86 million spending plan reduces appropriations by 4.5% and also includes an estimated 0.72% reduction in property taxes. But the budget also has increases in other revenue lines.

According to the mayor’s budget presentation, Sundquist is calling for increases in parking violation rates, on-street rates at parking meters, and also increased rates at parking lots and garages. The total increase in revenue is projected for the three categories is $519,000, $68,000 more than what had been budgeted in 2019 (the final full year before then novel coronavirus pandemic began).

WRFA reached out to the mayor’s office on Friday to get specific details on just how much the various rates would be going up and we are currently awaiting a response. However, we can compare the projected total revenue increases for next year.

For parking violations, the mayor is calling for an 11% increase in revenue (+$24,000) over 2019 . However, that is still 5.4% (-$14,000) lower than the revenue that was originally projected in the final 2020 budget.

For On-Street Parking Meters, the mayor is calling for an 18.5% increase in revenue (+$29,000) over 2019.

And for Parking Lots and Garages, the mayor is calling for a 21.5% increase in revenue (+$15,000) over 2019.

We are comparing the numbers to 2019 instead of 2020, because of the current year being impacted by COVID-19.

Other proposed revenue increases in the city budget for next year that come from fees and other charges set by the city include:

Fire Inspection fees (+$28,000 from 2019)

Building Permits (+$16,000 from 2019)

Park Fees (+$10,000 from 2019), and

The leasing of city property/space (+$13,000 from 2020).

The mayor’s budget didn’t indicate if the Fire Inspection, Building Permit, or Park fees were going up to do proposed rate increases, or due to increased demand. The rental income from leasing city property is most likely contractual and built into any lease the city has with its various tenants.

The complete city budget can be found online at the city website. The Jamestown City Council will begin reviewing the budget later this month and is required to adopt a final spending plan by the end of November.