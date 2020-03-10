Park Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison

JAMESTOWN – A man who pleaded guilty to first degree rape and first degree criminal sex act in connection to two sexual assault incidents that occurred Jamestown Laundromat in 2018 will spend 18 years in state prison.

The Jamestown Post-Journal says 35-year-old Dennis Park of Conewango valley was sentenced Monday morning in Chautauqua County Court. In addition to the jail sentence, Park also received 25 years of post-release supervision.

The guilty pleas were entered shortly before Park was set to go to trial in December for two sexual assault charges stemming from two incidents in the summer 2018. In both cases, two women said Park assaulted them while brandishing a knife. One case involved Park assaulting a woman in the bathroom of the Robo Laundromat on Marion Street in Jamestown. Another woman alleged that Park forced her to provide sexual acts in an area of Chandler Street.

The case had already gone to trial once in 2019 but a mistrial was declared. A plea agreement was reached with the DAs office before the new trial got underway in December.