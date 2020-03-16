Reg Lenna Center for The Arts cancels events through early May

JAMESTOWN – Due to Centers for Disease Control recommendations and New York State bans on gatherings of 50 or more people to limit the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is cancelling all live events and movies scheduled at the theater and Media Arts Studio through early May 2020.

Staff and renters will work together to reschedule as many of these events as possible.

Ticket holders may call our Box Office at 716.484.7070 or email info@reglenna.com for refunds.